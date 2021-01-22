It’s a Boy! Twin Has 1st Baby After She and Sister Married Fellow Set of Twins and Got Pregnant at Same Time

Salyers twins Brittany and Brianna do everything as twin-like as possible, including marry a set of twins, have “twin” pregnancies and even announce the gender of their babies at the same time. But the one thing that neither of them could plan was whether they’d go into labor together.

Brittany and Josh announced the birth of their baby boy, Jett Saylers, Thursday. “Brittany did wonderfully in delivery. I am so proud of them and excited to be Jett’s dad,” Josh wrote in a post on their joint Instagram page.

And while Briana and Jeremy are still in the third trimester and waiting patiently for their own baby to arrive, Josh wrote, “One thing is for sure: Our babies will be surrounded by the love of *four* parents!”

Their children will not only be cousins, but genetically considered siblings as well.

The 33-year-old twin sisters from Virginia, who appeared on the TLC show “Our Twinsane Wedding,” went viral last week after hosting a joint gender reveal. While Brittany and Josh announced that they would have a little boy, Briana and Jeremy said their baby’s gender remains unknown.

The sisters, whose maiden names were Dean, met their husbands, 35-year-old twins, at a festival for twins in 2017, and became engaged six months later following a whirlwind romance.

All four now live in the same home together.

