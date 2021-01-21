Lucky Marylander Wins $731.1 Million Powerball Jackpot

The golden ticket for Wednesday night’s $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Maryland. The prize is the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said, CBS News reported.

The winning ticket that was sold at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, CNN reported.

There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's estimated $865 million Mega Millions jackpot, making the top prize for Friday's drawing an estimated $970 million, which would be the United States' third largest lottery jackpot ever, CNN reported.

Wednesday’s drawing had the winning numbers: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X, the news outlet reported.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot, which three people won in 2016, CBS Baltimore reported.

Coney Market will get a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket. The store’s owner told the news station that he plans to give some of the money to staff and invest the rest in the building, CBS Baltimore reported.

The bounty was so high because there hasn't been a winner since mid-September, CBS reported.

It is rare to go for such a long stretch without a winner, but it also reflects the small chance of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions, CBS reported.

Wednesday’s drawing was the 36th in the Powerball run that started back on Sept. 19, the longest jackpot in Powerball history, CBS reported.

According to lottery officials, the ticket holder can receive payments over a 29-year period. Or, choose a lump-sum pay out that would be worth $546.8 million.

Maryland Lottery spokesperson Carole Gentry said Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing saw $260 million in sales, resulting in 26% of all possible number combinations being covered, CBS reported.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546.8 million for Wednesday’s Powerball. After the Powerball win, the new jackpot has a $15 million cash value.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing, on Saturday, will be an estimated $20 million, with a cash value of $15 million, CBS reported.

