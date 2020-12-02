Widow Wins Over $700,000 Lotto Prize Using Late Husband’s Numbers That She Has Played for 20 Years

A widow in Australia has been playing her late husband's numbers faithfully for 20 years and now can finally claim victory after she won over $700,000 in the country’s lotto.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, said the clerk where she bought her ticket could not scan her ticket. She asked to speak to the manager, UPI reported, and when the manager looked into it, they discovered she won a $737,030 jackpot.

"I've been playing these same numbers for donkey's years. I reckon 20 odd years I've played them every week," the winner said. "I've always thought one day they'd win the big one."

While the numbers belonged to her husband, she said it was a sign from above.

"My late husband chose those numbers all these years ago. I don't know why he chose them, but we've been playing them ever since," she said. "He's looking down on us from heaven very happy!"

RELATED STORIES

North Carolina Couple Using Same Lottery Numbers for 26 Years Wins Jackpot

Michigan Man Wins $1M Lottery Twice After Mistakenly Buying Extra Ticket

North Carolina College Student Wins $100,000 After Having a Dream to Buy a Lottery Ticket