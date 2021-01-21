Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was Strangled to Death, Coroner Says

Alexis Sharkley was strangled to death, according to a new autopsy report. The 26-year-old Instagram influencer’s naked body was found on the side of a Texas road by a Houston city worker after Thanksgiving.

At the time, investigators said there had been no visible injuries but her death has since been classified a homicide.

Her mom Stacey Robinault told Inside Edition shortly after her body was discovered that she learned of her daughter’s disappearance from her son-in-law, Tom Sharkey. He and Alexis had been married for less than a year.

“He said that she’s missing, that no one knows where she’s at and at that point friends began to call as well,” Robinault said.

Alexis, who had more than 70,000 followers, was once famous for her glamorous travel photos and reviews of toxic-free beauty products.

“She was so fun and she brought such joy,” her mom said.

No one has been charged in the case, but loved ones say they are hopeful justice will be served.

