It's Been 1 Year Since the First Cases of COVID-19 Popped Up in Wuhan

It’s been a year since symptoms of what would be called COVID-19 were first detected in patients in Wuhan, China, according to a published study. Dr. Linfa Wang, who has studied the origins of the virus, told CBS News that “origination is difficult" when it comes to a specific location where the outbreak started.

Many have speculated that the outbreak started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but doctors there had reportedly been too busy to speak or altogether barred from speaking, CBS News reported.

"But let's face it, human outbreaks started in Wuhan," Wang said.

The city, which has a population of 11 million people, was the world’s first epicenter for COVID-19, and the first to go into strict lockdown. Life is reportedly starting to get back to normal in the area and businesses are opening back up.

Beijing also said it’s won its war with the coronavirus, but tried to allege that the virus could have originated somewhere else.

"Although China was the first to report cases," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, "it doesn't necessarily mean that the virus originated in China.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread in other places, like the U.S., a vaccine is on the horizon. In Britain, vaccinations, developed by American drug maker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, are set to begin in a few days.

“This is a day to remember, frankly, in a year to forget,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

At least 1.4 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

