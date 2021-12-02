Jacqueline Avant, wife of music and entertainment executive Clarence Avant, died after being shot in their home early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. in Trousdale Estates, right outside Beverly Hills. She was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Ninety-year-old Clarence was reportedly home with his wife when it occurred. Authorities also say the Avants had a security guard at their home at the time of the shooting. Cops say no suspects were there when they arrived and no arrests have been made.

Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of the 2019 Netflix documentary, “The Black Godfather.”

Clarence and Jacqueline married in 1967 and have two children. Their daughter Nicole Avant was the first Black woman and youngest U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas under President Obama, and she is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

A statement from a family describes Jacqueline as warm, generous, and kind and says, “for their home and their lives to be violated in such a violent manner is unconscionable.”

It adds that Clarence is safe, grieving, and resting.

Jacqueline Avant was 81 years old.

