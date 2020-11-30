Jake Paul Celebrates Knocking Out Nate Robinson With Maskless Party After Calling COVID-19 a Hoax

YouTube personality Jake Paul threw himself a celebration after he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson over the weekend as the undercard to the Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. bout. Paul knocked out the former Chicago Bull in the second round, and wasted no time celebrating in Los Angeles following the fight.

As Los Angeles and much of California are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases and officials call for more restrictions, Paul posted video to his social media page of him doing shots while his friend drove his Lamborghini to a club.

“Been sober too long. 1 shot per round,” he captioned it.

Paul also posted photos on his Instagram page of him celebrating at a maskless gathering in Los Angeles. Confetti appeared to fall from the sky while he and friends rewatched the match.

His possible love interest, Shag Mag founder and Instagram star Julia Rose, also posted video of herself at the party, as well as photos of herself kissing Paul following his victory.

“A tipster had sent me links to, I guess his videographer, had posted video from the fight night. It looks like Jake Paul had a watch party at this house with countless people. It was quite packed and nobody was wearing any masks or anything like that,” the Daily Beast's Senior Editor Marlow Stern told Inside Edition Digital.

Stern reposted the video on Twitter. Days before Paul's big fight, Stern published a conversation he had with Paul questioning him about hosting a house party over the summer despite official COVID-19 warnings against large gatherings.

While Paul reportedly apologized for the party according to the mayor of Calabasas, he told Stern more recently that he thinks the virus is a hoax.

“This is the most detrimental thing to our society, COVID cases are less than 1% and i think this disease is a hoax,” Paul said.

In a subsequent interview with The Verge, a reporter asked Paul if he stands by his hoax claim. Paul seemed to retract his statement saying, "No, no. COVID is very, very real... it’s killed so many people. It’s killed people I know... I don’t even know where that came from."

Paul claimed he was misquoted by Stern, who in response published the audio file of his conversation with Paul on Soundcloud.

“He probably has a combined 30 to 40 million followers across his social platforms, most of whom are very young and impressionable, around his age, which is 23, so probably mostly in their teens and early 20s. These are people who look up to this guy and emulate his behavior and when you're behaving that recklessly during a pandemic it can have serious consequences,” Stern told Inside Edition Digital. “I just think everyone should be responsible, no matter what your age (is), and listen to the experts. Listen to the doctors and the medical community and not the Jake Pauls of the world."

Inside Edition Digital was unable to locate Paul for comment.

Following his win, Paul called out former UFC champ Conor McGregor for his next boxing match.

RELATED STORIES

YouTuber Jake Paul Captured in Wild Video Showing Unmasked Partygoers at His California Mansion

Jake Paul Faces Charges Following Looting Incident at Scottsdale Mall

Why Jake Paul is Wrong About Anxiety