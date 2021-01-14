Jake Tapper Faces Backlash Over Comments About Congressman Brian Mast

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is facing a storm of criticism over what he said about a congressman who lost his legs fighting in Afghanistan.

“Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad — although I don't know about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper said.

Tapper leveled his criticism after Mast voted against impeaching Donald Trump. Mast responded to the comments on "Fox and Friends."

“He was questioning your commitment to democracy. How do you feel about that?” host Steve Doocy asked.

“My commitment to democracy, to my country, is unwavering,” Mast responded. "I love this place so much. It literally breaks my heart to see the divide that exists in it. I love our democracy. For all of our problems, there is no government that I would rather be a part of anywhere in this world."

Sean Hannity also weighed in. “Really Jake, how about an apology for that?” the Fox News host said.

Tapper tweeted, “You're a hero for your service and I’m grateful. And yes I question the commitment to democracy of anyone who spread election lies."

RELATED STORIES

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down Giving Live Report on LA COVID-19 Deaths

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Under Fire for Allegedly Not Wearing Mask in Apartment Building

CNN Reporter and Crew Arrested Live on Air Released As Governor Apologizes