Japanese Billionaire Enlists Steve Aoki, K-Pop Star to Go to Space With Him in 2023

News
Japanese Billionaire
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:45 AM PST, December 9, 2022

The trip will be made possible by Elon Musk’s SpaceX which will send Yusaku Maezawa, Aoki, T.O.P. and co. into orbit, Reuters reported.

A Japanese billionaire has picked superstar DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P., to join him on a commercial space flight around the moon next year, according to reports.

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa released the names of eight people Friday, including the two celebrities, who will go with him on what is called the “Dear Moon” project, which will mark the first civilian lunar orbital mission, the Washington Post reported.

Also joinging the trip is Indian actor Dev Joshi and American space YouTuber Tim Dodd.

Maezawa, a 47-year-old entrepreneur and space enthusiast, has bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage of “Dear Moon,” which has been in the works since 2018, Reuters reported.

The trip will be made possible by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which will send Maezawa, Aoki, T.O.P. and co. into orbit, Reuters reported.

“I genuinely still can’t believe it. It still hasn’t even sunk in yet — and I’ve known for quite awhile,” Dodd said in a video posted after the announcement.

The “Dear Moon” launch will follow Maezawa’s trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year, according to NBC News.

Related Stories

Late ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes to Be Sent to Space
Former SpaceX Rocket Scientist Opens Automated, Mobile Pizza Delivery Service
NASA Shares James Webb Telescope's 1st 'Selfie' Taken Since Orbiting Into Space
82-Year-Old Wally Funk Becomes Oldest Woman in Space Aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Megan Alexander's Children's Book and Travel Show Showcase the Joys of a Small Town Christmas
Megan Alexander's Children's Book and Travel Show Showcase the Joys of a Small Town Christmas
1

Megan Alexander's Children's Book and Travel Show Showcase the Joys of a Small Town Christmas

Entertainment
Dad of University of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Is Hiring Private Investigator to Probe Quadruple Homicide
Dad of University of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Is Hiring Private Investigator to Probe Quadruple Homicide
2

Dad of University of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Is Hiring Private Investigator to Probe Quadruple Homicide

Crime
Forensic Document From the Real 'Cocaine Bear' Case Offer Insight Into the True Story That Inspired Film
Forensic Document From the Real 'Cocaine Bear' Case Offer Insight Into the True Story That Inspired Film
3

Forensic Document From the Real 'Cocaine Bear' Case Offer Insight Into the True Story That Inspired Film

Crime
Cop Known as 'Baby Whisperer' Says 'Nothing Will Top' Helping to Bring in Children Into the World
Cop Known as 'Baby Whisperer' Says 'Nothing Will Top' Helping to Bring in Children Into the World
4

Cop Known as 'Baby Whisperer' Says 'Nothing Will Top' Helping to Bring in Children Into the World

Human Interest
Polygamist Cult Leader Had 20 Wives, Most Under the Age of 15 and Engaged in Sex Trafficking: Report
Polygamist Cult Leader Had 20 Wives, Most Under the Age of 15 and Engaged in Sex Trafficking: Report
5

Polygamist Cult Leader Had 20 Wives, Most Under the Age of 15 and Engaged in Sex Trafficking: Report

Crime