Imagine cruising the streets riding a hoverbike. A tech startup in Japan wants to make this happen.

It's called the XTurismo Limited Edition, and it was created by a drone company that uses some of the same technology for its smaller flying devices.

It features a conventional engine and battery-powered motors that make it fly for 40 minutes at up to 100 kilometers per hour, or about 60 miles per hour.

The company recently held a demonstration of the device on a Tokyo racetrack to show off its moves. It's not as quiet as some electric cars on the market, and it doesn't come cheap either.

The XTurismo costs 78 million yen, or $680,000, and the company says it will need wealthy early adopters to help the hoverbike reach its full potential.

They hope they'll one day be used by rescue teams to get to hard-to-access areas. In addition, they want the masses to one day use them to get around in their daily lives.

