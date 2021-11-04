Jay-Z joined Instagram this week and only followed his wife, Beyonce, and posted one photo, which was a movie poster for the Netflix movie he produced, “The Harder They Fall.” A day after joining the social network, he deleted his account, Billboard reported.

His account gained over 1.5 million followers, including his wife, in just a few hours, before the “Renegade” rapper left the service, NME reported.

The “Run This Town” emcee also posted a countdown to “The Harder They Fall” on his Instagram Stories which, Beyonce re-shared, ET reported.

Jay-Z seems to have a love / hate relationship with the social media platform. Billboard reported that in 2015, he did open an Instagram account under the handle, @hovsince96.

Aside from joining then leaving Instagram, Jay-Z has had a big week. Over the weekend he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He then hosted a premiere party Wednesday night in New York City for “The Harder They Fall,” which included a performance by Jadakiss.

Jay-Z, who has a Twitter account that he seldom uses and follows no one, tweeted for the first time since March on Halloween following his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to shout out his mentor JAZ-O, whom he says he forgot to mention in his speech. He also poked fun at himself saying he will lose his password again.

“In my excitement, I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again, incredibly humbled by your love,” he wrote.

