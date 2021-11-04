Jay-Z Gets Instagram, Followed Beyonce, Promoted ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Then Deletes Account a Day Later
“When I was talking Instagram, Last thing you wanted was your picture snapped," he once famously rapped.
Jay-Z joined Instagram this week and only followed his wife, Beyonce, and posted one photo, which was a movie poster for the Netflix movie he produced, “The Harder They Fall.” A day after joining the social network, he deleted his account, Billboard reported.
His account gained over 1.5 million followers, including his wife, in just a few hours, before the “Renegade” rapper left the service, NME reported.
The “Run This Town” emcee also posted a countdown to “The Harder They Fall” on his Instagram Stories which, Beyonce re-shared, ET reported.
Jay-Z seems to have a love / hate relationship with the social media platform. Billboard reported that in 2015, he did open an Instagram account under the handle, @hovsince96.
Aside from joining then leaving Instagram, Jay-Z has had a big week. Over the weekend he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He then hosted a premiere party Wednesday night in New York City for “The Harder They Fall,” which included a performance by Jadakiss.
Jay-Z, who has a Twitter account that he seldom uses and follows no one, tweeted for the first time since March on Halloween following his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to shout out his mentor JAZ-O, whom he says he forgot to mention in his speech. He also poked fun at himself saying he will lose his password again.
“In my excitement, I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again, incredibly humbled by your love,” he wrote.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police SayHuman Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still MissingNews
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned SiblingsCrime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a VetAnimals
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the VaccineHealth