It’s the second day of the sex trafficking trial of Jeffery Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

On the stand was the pilot who flew Epstein's private plane known as the “Lolita Express,” and he dropped some pretty big names during his testimony.

Larry Visoski was at the controls of Epstein's private plane for 25 years. He's the first witness at the federal trial for Maxwell, who's accused of recruiting young girls for the disgraced tycoon. Prosecutors say they will show the jurors a "schoolgirl outfit" that Maxwell allegedly told an Epstein victim to wear.

Visoski said he never saw any illegal or sexual activity taking place on the plane. He also testified that he never saw underage girls without their parents on the flights.

When asked if President Bill Clinton flew on some of the flights, Visoski said yes. He also said he shuttled former President Donald Trump “more than once.”

Epstein’s personal masseuse, Chauntae Davies, told Inside Edition she was often on the plane.

“On almost every trip that I did go on, there were young girls around,” Davis said.

Outside the courthouse where Maxwell is on trial, a protester held a sign with cut-outs of Maxwell and Epstein, along with Bill Gates, Trump and Bill Clinton, who were all friends with Epstein.

