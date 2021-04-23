Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Mansion Demolished and Reduced to Rubble
After Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019, a developer bought the property and made plans to completely level the home to build a new one in its place.
The mansion in Palm Beach, Florida that once belonged to convicted sex predator Jefferey Epstein has been demolished and reduced to mere rubble. Neighbors are relieved to see it gone.
“Demolishing that house is very cleansing for Palm Beach, because obviously some horrific things happened there,” Jose Lambiet told Inside Edition.
A police raid in 2005 gave the world its first look inside the six-bedroom, 14,000-square foot estate, where 13 underage girls said they were raped or molested by Epstein. The disgraced tycoon's notoriety led to the mansion becoming a target for vandalism.
After Epstein’s suicide in 2019, the property was bought by a developer for $18 million. Plans started right away to level the home and build a new mansion in its place, leaving no remnants of its dark past.
