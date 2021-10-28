Season one of "Tiger King" was all the rage during quarantine. Now just when you thought the story couldn't get any wilder, it does.

Netflix has released a new trailer for "Tiger King 2," which follows the story of Joe Exotic, the flashy former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Florida.

It's now closed after he was sentenced to 22 years in a Texas prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, who runs the neighboring Big Cat Rescue.

The story continues with Joe in jail and Carole closing in on becoming the owner of Joe's old park.

Fans of season one cooked up numerous theories that Carole had something to do with her husband, Don Lewis' disappearance when he vanished in 1997 without a trace. Baskin maintains her innocence.

If this season is anything like the last, it will indeed have fans clawing for more.

"Tiger King 2" streams on Netflix beginning November 17.

Related Stories