Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and More Are Returning in 'Tiger King 2’ on Netflix | Inside Edition

Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and More Are Returning in 'Tiger King 2’ on Netflix

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:56 PM PDT, October 28, 2021

The mayhem returns to Netflix on November 17.

Season one of "Tiger King" was all the rage during quarantine. Now just when you thought the story couldn't get any wilder, it does.

Netflix has released a new trailer for "Tiger King 2," which follows the story of Joe Exotic, the flashy former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Florida.

It's now closed after he was sentenced to 22 years in a Texas prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, who runs the neighboring Big Cat Rescue.

The story continues with Joe in jail and Carole closing in on becoming the owner of Joe's old park.

Fans of season one cooked up numerous theories that Carole had something to do with her husband, Don Lewis' disappearance when he vanished in 1997 without a trace. Baskin maintains her innocence.

If this season is anything like the last, it will indeed have fans clawing for more.

"Tiger King 2" streams on Netflix beginning November 17.

Related Stories

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer
Infamous Joe Exotic from Netflix 'Tiger King' Sues Department of Justice For Rejecting Pardon Request
Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' Fame to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Why ‘Tiger King’ Is The Most Watched Show Right NowEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online
Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online
1

Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
2

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
3

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned
4

Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned

Crime
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health