As the search for missing 14-year-old Chloe Cambell enters its 10th day, the family of slain child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey is criticizing the local police’s response. Both families are from Boulder, Colorado.

“It sounds like the Boulder police were slow to respond…This is exactly the failure that we have criticized them for in our case. Sounds like not much has changed,” said John Ramsey.

JonBenét was killed at the age of 6 in 1996, and the case remains unsolved after 26 years.

JonBenet’s half-brother is also denouncing the Boulder Police Department for initially classifying Chloe’s disappearance as a runaway and not a potential kidnapping.

“It’s ludicrous, come on. Fourteen-year-old child, away from her home for any significant period of time, runaway, whatever classification it is, that child needs to be home with her parents and should be top priority for police,” John Andrew Ramsey said.

Chloe Campbell was last seen attending a local high school football game. Witnesses say she was seen with two older men who "looked sketchy."

Chloe’s dad, David Campbell, says they received a photo that appears to have been taken on Friday showing Chloe with a “cut on her lip.”

“She appeared injured in the photo, and she did not appear well,” David Campbell said.

Chloe's mom, who is a doctor, says she is concerned that Chloe may be the victim of human trafficking. “Chloe's not the kind of girl who would run away. She's never run away,” she said.

She says they have leads in Arizona but they are “looking far and wide for Chloe.”

Boulder police say they opened the case when Chloe was reported missing and have maintained contact with her family ever since.

