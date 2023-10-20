Joran van der Sloot pled guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges Thursday for the 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway and has since issued an apology to her family.

The audio recording of van der Sloot's confession has been released by the court. He described how he killed Holloway and how he disposed of her body. Van der Sloot’s confession ended 18 years of mystery and false trails in the 18-year-old's disappearance.

In court, van der Sloot apologized to the Holloway family and said he is a born-again Christian.

Natalee’s half-sister, Kaitlin, tells Inside Edition she does not buy it.

“I thought his apology was absolutely pathetic, I don't think it was sincere at all,” Kaitlin says.

Kaitlin was 2 years old when her sister was murdered and described seeing the monster in court. “I saw the monster who ruined our family, it really did make me sick inside and I just couldn't quit just giving him a death glare.”

Natalee’s brother, Matthew, an airline pilot, was 16 years old when his sister went missing in Aruba back in 2005.

After van der Sloot was sentenced for trying to extort $250,000 from Natalee’s mother, Beth, Matthew says, “at this point, I'm happy with it, take what we can get, and this is a huge victory for our family.”

Matthew says the mystery of Natalee’s disappearance has cast a shadow over his entire adult life. He says reading over the details of van der Sloot’s confession was hard for him and his family.

“But we’ve had 18 years to think about it,” Matthew says. “For him to finally for the first time admit it is huge for us.”

The judge in the case called the extortion and fraud charges especially “heinous” because it gave Natalee’s family false hope her remains would be found. They never were.