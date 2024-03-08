A Maryland judge has ordered the 16-year-old accused of attempted murder on a school bus last year to be tried as an adult and not waived back to juvenile court, according to reports.

Kaden Holland, aka "Baby K," then 15, was arrested in May 2023 weeks after he was allegedly caught on camera when he tried to shoot a 14-year-old in the head. He allegedly pulled the trigger three times, according to WUSA9.

Prosecutors allege the gun misfired. They say surveillance video shows a masked teenager holding a gun to the victim's head and chest while two other teens, also wearing masks, hold the victim down.

Officials said all three teens then beat the victim and fled, as previously reported by Inside Edition Digital.

Union leaders who represent the school bus driver said she still hasn't fully recovered, 7News reported.

At the time of the attack, the victim’s mother told 7News her son was badly hurt, “He’s just taking it one day at a time. He had knots on his head and a purple and blue eye.”

Holland and the two other teens were indicted as adults in June for their alleged involvement in the school bus attack, while attorneys for “Baby K” argued to have his case moved to juvenile courts by saying their client is "a child with a child's mind,” according to WUSA9.

However, a judge this week believed that Holland should be tried as an adult.

Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Michael Whalen said Thursday “[Holland’s] acts appear pre-planned … but for the gun’s malfunction … [the 14-year-old] would have been killed.”

It is unknown if Holland has entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Prince George County Court Clerk and Holland’s attorney for more information and comment and has not heard back.