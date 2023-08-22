At least one person is dead and 28 children injured after a school bus crash in Ohio on Tuesday morning.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office tells Inside Edition Digital that the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. as elementary school students from the Northwestern Local Schools were heading in for their first day of classes.

The bus flipped over after it crashed with another vehicle, according to the sheriff's office and WHIO, who first reported of the crash.

Parents were first alerted to the crash on Tuesday through the Northwestern Local Schools Facebook page and authorities have set up a reunification center as two hospitals treat the injured children.

The first post came a little over 10 minutes after the crash and read: "Good morning Northwestern families. There has been a bus accident on one of our elementary routes. We will share more information once details are available. Thank you for your patience."

An hour later a second post said: "If your child was involved in the bus accident this morning, you will be notified very soon. A parent reunification center will be at German Township Firehouse. 3940 Lawrenceville Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 You can pick your child up once you've been contacted. More details to come."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says that they will be providing more details in a news conference later today.

This is a developing story.