A 25-year-old Ohio man was arrested at a Kettering City school's open field soccer practice Tuesday night, according to reports.

Ali H. Abu was taken into custody Tuesday and remains in jail as of Thursday after he allegedly attempted to enroll at Fairmont High School for the 2023-24 year, the school district said.

Abu was arrested at Fairmont High School around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday during an open field soccer practice, and according to the district, this wasn’t the first time he showed up, WHIO 7 reported.

Abu was reportedly the subject of warrants issued by Fairborn Police, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Greene and Warren counties, police records obtained by Dayton Daily News reported.

The warrants involved a probation violation on theft and tampering charges and failure to appear for driving-related violations, according to a Kettering Police arrest report obtained by Dayton Daily News.

Abu was booked Tuesday on charges of failure to appear and parole violations, documents obtained by Dayton Daily News reported.

However, Dayton Daily News reports that a specific charge is not listed in the Kettering arrest report, but the school district’s said Abu was taken into custody Tuesday for allegledy falsifying documents to try to enroll as a student.

Kari Basson, a spokesperson for the Kettering City School District, told Inside Edition Digital in a statement: “The Kettering City School District is proud of our Central Enrollment staff for recognizing that something was not right when this individual attempted to register as a student in our district, for not following through with the request to register, and for initiating the involvement of the Kettering Police Department in looking into this situation. The Kettering Police Department was able to determine, through their investigation of the situation, that the individual was using falsified documents to attempt to register in our district and other districts in the area. An arrest of the individual was made by Kettering Police officers on July 18.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Greene County courts for more information on the case and has not heard back.

It is unknown if Abu has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.