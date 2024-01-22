A Florida politician vying for a seat on her local council is accused of stabbing two family members and then attacking her arresting officers, according to authorities.

Julie Mitchell, 54, is now charged with four counts of aggravated battery and two counts of resisting arrest after police took the Tequesta-Village-Council hopeful into custody last week.

Officers with the Tequesta Police Department arrived at the home Mitchell shares with her husband and children on Jan. 18 in response to a reported stabbing, Sgt. Emir Yildiz wrote in a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Mitchell's 16-year-old daughter stood outside the home "with a laceration to her head" and told officers that her mother "stabbed me and my dead [sic]," says the affidavit.

Inside the home, police officers found Mitchell "covered in blood," and when they tried to get the knife from her, she "was actively resisting the officers," according to the affidavit.

Also inside the home was Mitchell's husband, Timothy, who had a "laceration to his upper arm from the knife," says the affidavit.

The husband and daughter were tended to on the scene, while Mitchell was taken to the hospital and spoke with Sgt. Yildiz before "any medicine was administered," he writes in the affidavit.

"I asked her why she is at the hospital and why she is covered in blood. She told me that Satan lived in her home," Sgt Yildiz wrote in the affidavit. 'When I asked her regarding stabbing, she told me that her husband, daughter and the dog are the devil so she sodomized her husband and stabbed her daughter in the heart."

Sgt. Yildiz then asked if Mitchell "she thinks her daughter and husband are dead or alive," to which she allegedly said "they're both dead," according to the affidavit.

At that point Mitchell asked for a break, which concluded the interview, says the affidavit.

Mitchell has yet to enter a plea and her lawyer, Nellie King, recently petitioned the court to have her pretrial detention hearing delayed with the support of both her husband and daughter, writing: "Ms. Mitchell may be unable to participate in the hearing due to her current mental status."

Mitchell's attorney goes on to say however that she is not requesting a competency evaluation at this time.