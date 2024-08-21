Jury Finds Parents of Texas School Shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis Not Liable in 2018 Massacre

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:33 PM PDT, August 21, 2024

The shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial. His parents were not criminally charged but were sued for allegedly failing to prevent him from using their guns.

A jury found the parents of a Santa Fe school shooter not liable for the massacre that left eight students and two teachers dead at a high school near Houston in 2018.

The families who lost their loved ones are outraged.

Rhonda Hart's 14-year-old daughter Kimberley was killed.

"Going through all that trauma to find at the end of the day the jury found the parents not guilty, it was very disappointing to say the least," Hart says.

Former student Trenton Beazley testified the shooter sang "Another One Bites the Dust" as he stalked his victims.

"Having to open those wounds up again and relive that day hasn't been easy," Beazley tells Inside Edition.

Teacher Flo Rice was shot six times.

"I immediately thought I am being hunted like an animal, and he is only a few steps from me and he is probably going to come and finish me off," Rice tells Inside Edition.

The shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, kept an arsenal of weapons and made bombs at home without his parents noticing. He has been ruled incompetent to stand trial. His parents were not criminally charged but were sued for allegedly failing to prevent him from using their guns.

The case and verdict is in stark contrast with the case of James Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer, who were criminally charged. They are serving 10 to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students at Oxford High School near Detroit.

But in the civil case involving Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents, they were found not liable.

"Parents should be held criminally when their children get their guns and commit a murder, much less a mass murder," Rice says.

The Santa Fe shooting is the eighth deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

