The death toll from Tuesday’s terror attack in the Ugandan capitol of Kampala has climbed from three to seven as four more victims succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast, All Africa reported.

George Katana, a businessman, was identified by police as the seventh person to be killed by the suicide bombers’ blasts outside his office, All Africa reported.

At least 35 people were hospitalized and five were in critical condition following the blasts Tuesday morning in the city’s Central Business District.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni said in a statement that “the terrorists invited us and we are coming for them. They have exposed themselves when we are more ready for urban terrorism. They will perish.”

The president also took to Twitter to call the terrorists “pigs” in a lengthy thread.

Three bombers on motorbikes drove near parliament and police headquarters and detonated their explosives, causing panic and terror on the streets around 10 a.m. Tuesday, BBC reported.

Officials blamed the attacks on the armed group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who are based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, BBC reported.

More bombs have been found in other parts of the city, officials said. Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the planning and plotting of the attack, officials said.

The country’s security forces confirmed Thursday they shot dead a Muslim cleric accused of working with ADF just outside Kampala, BBC reported.

Officials said Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu had recruited for ADF cells and say they are rebels who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, ISIS, BBC reported.

