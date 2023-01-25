Kansas Dad Charged With Arson, Murder, in House Fire That Killed His 2 Young Daughters and Their Mom

Crime
Kansas house fire
A woman and her two children were killed in this Kansas house fire, authorities said.GoFundMe
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:23 PM PST, January 25, 2023

Kyle James Tyler is jailed on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated endangerment of a child, according to online records.

A Kansas father has been charged with murder for allegedly setting his home on fire, which killed his two young daughters and their mother, authorities said. 

Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, according to online court records.

He is jailed on $1 million bail, according to Shawnee County Jail records.

The victims were identified as Genny Fitzpatrick, 30; Peyton Tyler, 9; and Kourtney Tyler, 1. Fitzpatrick and Kyle Tyler were in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages. The girls were their daughters. 

The fire erupted Friday at the family's home. Kyle Tyler was the only survivor. After being treated at a nearby hospital, he was arrested, authorities said. 

No motive was given for the alleged crimes. Tyler appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. His next court date is May 11, according to online records.

GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with funeral costs.

Bryan Kohberger Attorney Represented the Mother of Murder Victim Xana Kernodle
Adoption Post for ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ Dog Goes Viral, Still No Takers
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Lying That Son Was in Stolen Car So It Would Be Found Quicker: Cops
A Texas Mother Deactivates Her Missing Daughter’s Phone Line After Spending Nearly $9K Over 12 Years
Diver Rescued by Family After Being Swept Out to Sea Says He Lost Hope as Sun Began to Set
