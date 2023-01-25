A Kansas father has been charged with murder for allegedly setting his home on fire, which killed his two young daughters and their mother, authorities said.

Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, according to online court records.

He is jailed on $1 million bail, according to Shawnee County Jail records.

The victims were identified as Genny Fitzpatrick, 30; Peyton Tyler, 9; and Kourtney Tyler, 1. Fitzpatrick and Kyle Tyler were in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages. The girls were their daughters.

The fire erupted Friday at the family's home. Kyle Tyler was the only survivor. After being treated at a nearby hospital, he was arrested, authorities said.

No motive was given for the alleged crimes. Tyler appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. His next court date is May 11, according to online records.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with funeral costs.

