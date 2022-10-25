Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, October 25, 2022

On Tuesday, Adidas terminated all business dealings with Kanye West, who now goes by "Ye," denouncing his antisemitic remarks as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."

Kanye West dared Adidas to dump him, and now it's happened — delivering a billion-dollar blow to his crumbling empire.

“I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” West said on the podcast “Drink Champs” nine days ago, while repeating antisemitic hate speech.

On Tuesday, Adidas terminated all business dealings with West, denouncing his antisemitic remarks as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” and declaring it would immediately “stop payments” to West.

West’s wildly successful Yeezy shoes sell for up to $585. They are now expected to start disappearing from store shelves.

After the announcement by Adidas, Forbes Magazine declared, “Billionaire No More: Kanye West’s Antisemitism Obliterates His Net Worth.”

“I am not surprised that Adidas dropped Kanye West. I am surprised it took Adidas so long to drop Kanye West. This dangerous, hate-speech rant against Jewish people came from Kanye more than two weeks ago,” CNBC anchor Sara Eisen told Inside Edition.

Overnight, West doubled down on his comments in an incendiary interview posted to YouTube

Kayne's relationship with Adidas goes back years. Now, it appears it's all falling apart.

The rapper has also been dropped by his powerful agency, CAA. Fashion brand Balenciaga has also cut ties, and reportedly, so has his-powered lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Netflix says it will not be removing a documentary about the rapper, because they say he was not personally involved in its production.

