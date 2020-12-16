Jewish Man Run Over During Hanukkah Celebration in Possibly Anti-Semitic Attack

A Jewish man was run over by a car during a Hanukkah celebration in an allegedly anti-Semitic attack on Saturday, authorities said. The man, 36, was standing outside Chabad House in Kentucky when someone in an SUV pulled up and began shouting anti-Semitic slurs at him, CNN reported.

The Chabad of Bluegrass said in a Facebook that the driver of the vehicle grabbed the man and accelerated, dragging him for a block. The driver allegedly ran over his leg and sped off.

The man was transported to the hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was released the next day. Police said they are searching for the driver.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted about the attack on Twitter saying it was an “outrage.”

“This hate has absolutely no place in the commonwealth as we build a better Kentucky that is fair and equitable for all of our people,” he tweeted on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Father of Teen Hit-and-Run Victim Angry Other Car Drove Away

Alaska Airlines Jet Hits and Kills Mother Bear While Landing on Runway

Nurse Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver While Saving Someone From Crash Is a Hero, Family Says