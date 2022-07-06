Kayakers Lost on Tennessee River Rescued Thanks to App

Kayakers who were lost on a Tennessee river on Independence Day owe their rescue thanks in part to an app, according to Clarksville Now.

An 80-year-old woman and her companion went kayaking Monday evening at around 5 or 6 p.m. on Big West Fork Creek, according to Clarksville Now.

Hours later, as many in the area were enjoying fireworks, the woman’s daughter became nervous as she had not heard from her mother since she left and called 911, Clarksville Now reported.

“During a brief conversation the daughter had with her, her mother said she was still on the water, but had no idea where,” Clarksville Fire Rescue Capt. Jim Eley told Clarksville Now.

By using the “Find My Friends” app, the woman’s daughter was able to help search and rescue teams find the missing kayakers, WKRN reported.

The rescue team found the woman and her friend about 30 minutes after they were reported missing, Fox 17 reported.

The couple was found uninjured, WKRN reported.

