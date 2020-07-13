Kelly Preston Remembered as Loving Wife, Mother After Dying From Breast Cancer at 57

Actor Kelly Preston is being remembered today as a courageous woman who put her family first. Her husband John Travolta announced her death from breast cancer early Monday morning.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight," Travolta posted on social media.

Preston is best known for lighting up the screen in films like 1996’s “Jerry Maguire.” More recently, she starred with her husband in the 2018 film, “Gotti.”

Her battle with breast cancer is one she fought privately — only her closest friends and family knew of her illness. Travolta revealed Preston was treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which has been ranked number one for cancer care. Travolta said he and his family will forever be grateful for her doctors and nurses there.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," Preston's 20-year-old daughter Ella said. "I love you so much mama."

Preston was 48 when she became pregnant and gave birth to her son Benjamin, after the crushing loss of her 16-year-old son Jett, who suffered a fatal seizure on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Celebrities reacted to Preston's death on social media.

"I’m unbelievably saddened by the news that Kelly Preston has passed and at such a young age," said singer Shania Twain.

"She had such a big heart. She was a wonderful wife and mother," said Arnold Schwarzenegger.

