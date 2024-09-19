Kentucky Couple Discovers Body of Accused Gunman Joseph Couch

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Despite hundreds of law enforcement personnel, the discovery was made by civilians Fred and Sheila McCoy, who were on a date when they decided to join the search.

A 12-day manhunt for a gunman who was taking potshots at motorists on a Kentucky highway two weeks ago is over. A married couple who decided to join the search found the body of accused sniper Joseph Couch.

Five people were seriously injured in the shootings. Schools and churches were kept closed as a precaution during the search.

"We went out to eat first," Sheila tells Inside Edition.

"We go on date nights. We're both retired, so we have a little bit of time on our hands," Fred says.

The couple was live streaming during their search.

When the McCoys observed vultures hovering in the sky, they knew they were on the right path.

"Those buzzards was a telltale sign," Fred says. "There was something down there dead."

