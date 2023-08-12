These cats are taking yoga! Or rather the humans are participating in a yoga practice where the special guests happen to be of the feline variety.

These kitten yoga classes are taking place in the birthplace of yoga, India. They call it Paw Hour, as an initiative to promote both relaxation and animal adoption.

“I think this yoga with cats is much different from just working out or yoga because of the added serotonin boost and it keeps you distracted in a good way," yoga practitioner Anaya Paliwal says.

In this New Delhi studio, teacher Surbi Sachdeva says she can see a difference in her students when the cats are on their mats.

In these hour-long sessions, along with the poses, there are giggles and meows.

“You see a class full of people smiling throughout," Sachdeva says. "You see playfulness, which is missing in our lives generally. So it is good to just unwind and have like a de-stressing session with these kittens. Also, it is really good as it raises a lot of awareness and it ends up with happy stories of kittens getting adopted.”