Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash Outside LA

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, according to several reports.
The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon that a helicopter went down in Calabasas. After the flames were extinguished, rescuers searched for survivors, but there were none. Police said there were nine people on the craft.
TMZ first reported that the retired Laker was among the victims. ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News confirmed Bryant’s death a short time later.
It was not immediately clear who else was on the helicopter.
The husband and father of four was 41.
