Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, Charged With Murder in Connection With Kenosha Shootings During Jacob Blake Protest

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that left two people dead and one injured.

The Illinois teen has been charged with murder after being arrested in Antioch, is about 30 minutes southwest of Kenosha, just over the state line. A court document showed Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday morning in connection with the shootings that had occurred just hours before, The New York Times reported.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the third night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot several times Sunday as he entered an SUV. Demonstrators Tuesday night clashed with law enforcement officials near the downtown county courthouse, and cellphone video from the chaotic scene showed armed civilians patrolling the streets.

In several, a male with a long gun can be seen firing rounds in the crowd of protesters as many run from the sound of gun fire.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has "agreed to accept federal assistance." Federal law enforcement and the National Guard would be sent to the city, he tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of “making matters worse” in Kenosha and elsewhere by encouraging vigilantes.

"What we saw in Kenosha breaks your heart; it does pierce the soul, as was said,” Pelosi said when asked about the unrest.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

