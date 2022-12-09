The search is on for Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion after recent vicious attacks.

In one incident, the mountain lion known as P-22 was pounding on a chihuahua. The owner rushed his injured dog inside, as little Taz yelped in pain suffering deep bites.

Just last month, P-22 attacked and killed a leashed dog that was on a walk with its owner in California's Hollywood Hills.

Tim Daly with the California Department Fish and Wildlife tells Inside Edition, “it’s just been determined now we should try to capture, bring him in for evaluation and determine what is best for him down the road.”

P-22 has appeared in National Geographic. He usually makes his home in Griffith Park where his every move is captured by a trail camera.

He was discovered living under the house on Monday as two men were installing a security system. Thanks to a tracking collar, experts knew it was P-22 right away.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help pay for the medical expenses to one of the dog's attacked by P-22.

Related Stories