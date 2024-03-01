Nursing student Laken Riley was laid to rest Friday and many came to remember her life.

Riley was murdered on the University of Georgia campus while she was jogging.

Riley’s heartbroken family and friends gathered to bid her a final farewell.

Women across the nation also remembered Riley by dedicating their daily runs to the young woman. Some women banded together for safety and have formed “all-women” running clubs.

Caroline Holland, a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, started a club called “Chicks with Kicks.”

“I would definitely say girls are on edge,” Holland says. “[The club] has been a really huge success. We have over 80 girls now in the club.”

Riley’s death, allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, has become political fodder in the lead up to this year's election.

The Trump campaign is pushing for a crackdown on illegal immigration. “You saw what happened the other day in Georgia, the parents are devastated. They are incredible people. She was just so beautiful in many ways and brutally assaulted,” the former president said.

President Joe Biden did not mention Riley when he spoke at the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, the White House issued a statement extending their “deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley."