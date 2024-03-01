A New Mexico jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the 2019 murder of a 21-year-old woman who was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend.

Following a day of deliberation, a jury convicted Izaiah Garcia, now 21, for shooting and killing Cayla Campos at a park in 2019.

Campos and her boyfriend were playing Pokémon Go when they witnessed a robbery. Prosecutors say Garcia shot at their car as they tried to drive off.

Garcia, who was 19 at the time, shot Campos in the head as she was trying to escape. She then crashed into a home, according to KOB.

“I am extremely proud of the fact that we were able to secure justice for Cayla’s family, but I also know that nothing we accomplished in the courtroom will ever heal their pain or replace the loss to our community,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez told reporters after the verdict.

Throughout the trial, the defense argued the police investigation was rushed, according to KRQE.

Attorneys also argued Garcia was targeting a different person and shot at Campos, thinking it was someone named Christian, KOB reported.

The jury disagreed.

Garcia now faces life behind bars and will be sentenced at a later date.

Campos’ father, Carl, spoke after the judge’s ruling, telling reporters “We’re extremely happy with the verdict today, although nothing is ever going to bring Cayla back. We know that. At least she’s got her slice of justice now.”

Garcia is already serving a life sentence for the 2019 murder of Sandia High School student Sean Markey at a homecoming party.