Large, Rare Two-Headed Snake Found in Florida 

Of course Florida would be the home of a big two-headed snake. The serpent was found last week by a resident in Palm Harbor. Fish and wildlife officials were summoned to retrieve the extremely rare "Southern Black Racer."

“This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body," said the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on its Facebook page.

"Both head's tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way. Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators."

The snake is in the institute's care.

RELATED STORIES

What to Do If You Get Bitten by a Venomous Snake

Why This Man Is Stalking Snakes in the Florida Everglades

Hero Pit Bull Dies Protecting Kids From Venomous Snake