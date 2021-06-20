Late Actress Naya Rivera's Son Josey Graduates Pre-School | Inside Edition

Late Actress Naya Rivera's Son Josey Graduates Pre-School

Human Interest
5-year-old Josey pictured in cap and gown with his father Ryan Dorsey kissing him on the cheek.
Ryan Dorsey/Instagram
By Taneasha White
First Published: 11:54 AM PDT, June 20, 2021

A proud Ryan Dorsey, the father of the 5-year-old Josey and ex-husband of Naya Rivera, posted on social media about his son heading to kindergarten.

Late actress Naya Rivera's 5-year-old Josey recently graduated from pre-kindergarten, much to the delight of his elated father. 

Ryan Dorsey, Josey’s father and the ex-husband of Rivera, posted how proud he was of his son on social media. 

Rivera's tragic death in 2020 at Lake Piru was ruled an accidental drowning, and authorities suspect that she saved her son with her final moments of strength. 

George Rivera, the actress’s father, has spoken about the soon-to-be kindergartener's resilience and strength, despite his loss at a young age, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Dorsey echoed this pride for the little one, sharing a photo of their son in a cap and gown including the caption “Next Up Kindergarten! #ProudDad.”

