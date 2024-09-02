Lego Building Blocks Will Change Its Plastic Formula to Cut Use of Fossil Fuels

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:57 AM PDT, September 2, 2024

Lego, the iconic toy company know for its building blocks, is changing its formula for building plastic bricks to help the environment.

Legos, the ubiquitous building blocks known to children around the world, will be changing its plastics formula to become more environmentally friendly.

The iconic toys will be manufactured with reduced amounts of fossil fuels, replacing them with plastic from used cooking oil or food industry fat waste.

The company's goal is to produce all of its Lego toys with renewable and recycled materials by 2032. 

“It's very difficult because we have such high standards for our bricks. They have to be safe for kids to play with, they have to be durable, so the bricks that were made 60 years ago can still fit the bricks that we are making today," said Lego Chief Sustainability Officer Annette Stube.

The new manufacturing formula will significantly increase costs, the company said.

But for now, the toy maker is not raising retail prices, its officials said.

