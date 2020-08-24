Leila Cavett Disappearance: FBI Offers $10,000 for Information Leading to Her Location

After a man was arrested in connection to the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett, whose toddler son was found wandering alone in a Florida parking lot last month, the FBI is offering $10,000 for anyone that may have information leading to the location of the young mom.

Shannon Ryan, 38, who has been charged with kidnapping a victim with the intent of collecting a ransom, reward or other benefit, appeared in court Friday. He has not been charged with her disappearance. During his hearing, Federal Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow called Ryan an “incredible danger to the community” and a “flight risk.” The FBI said they linked Ryan to Cavett through surveillance footage, cell phone towers and social media.

The FBI claims that Cavett drove from her home in Georgia to Hollywood, Florida to meet Ryan. She was last seen on surveillance footage at a RaceTrac gas station on July 25 around 10 p.m.

Police also said surveillance video showed Ryan’s car in front of the apartment complex where Cavett’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found the day after she disappeared. Cell phone data confirmed Ryan was near the complex, according to authorities.

According to a criminal complaint, Ryan searched commercial garbage pickup dates in Hollywood on his cell phone and was also seen using a dumpster at the RaceTrac on July 27 by an employee. The employee told police he saw children’s toys and women’s clothing inside the garbage. Ryan was also seen on video driving the Chevrolet truck that Cavett is believed to have been driving, although she did not own the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities claim Ryan used his girlfriend’s debit card to purchase garbage bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape from RaceTrac and Walmart. Ryan, who said he is a “witch” on social media, proclaimed his innocence on his social media page, on which he has also claimed to be one of the last people to see Cavett before she went missing.

In a 51-minute long Facebook Live earlier this month, Ryan claimed to have met Cavett and her son when their car broke down in Alabama last year and they went to his house to seek help, CBS Miami reported.

Authorities said that upon questioning, Ryan told them Cavett drove to South Florida to sell him her truck, and they had met on July 25, the last day she was seen, at around 2:30 p.m. at a gas station. He also made claims about Cavett and her son leaving with other men early the following morning, which investigators said was inconsistent with the video surveillance.

Ryan is being held in the Broward County Jail.

