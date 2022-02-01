He was beloved by the hospital he worked for and on TikTok.

Leonardo Gil, an endoscopy technician at Hialeah Hospital in Florida, was a hit-and-run victim, according to WSVN.

There is surveillance video of the vehicle investigators believe hit him on his motorcycle. It is described as a dark-colored SUV or van.

Police believe the driver momentarily stopped then fled the scene.

On TikTok, Leonardo often posted about his experiences working in a hospital, and there was lots of added humor in each video.

He amassed over 200,000 followers.

Detectives are now on the hunt for the driver and need the public’s help in identifying the vehicle owner from the crash.

