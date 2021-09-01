A lifeguard was killed on a New Jersey beach after being struck by lightning. Seven other people were injured, according to reports.

The lifeguard was sitting in his chair while on duty at South Seaside Park and 21st beach on Monday afternoon when he was struck, the New York Post reported. He later died.

Three other lifeguards were also injured alongside four beachgoers, said the Berkeley Township Police Department in a statement. All seven people were taken to the Community Medical Center in Toms River and treated for headaches, dizziness and hearing issues, the paper reported.

The Berkeley Police Department said that the township’s ocean beaches would be closed for swimming on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to give the lifeguards and beach staff time off. They will also provide grief counselors, they said.

Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato spoke out after the lifeguard’s death, calling it “a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore.”

“This young person was out there everyday protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater,” he said in a statement. “On behalf of myself and the entire community, I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man.”

