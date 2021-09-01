Lifeguard Killed and 7 Others Injured as Lightning Strikes on New Jersey Beach | Inside Edition

Lifeguard Killed and 7 Others Injured as Lightning Strikes on New Jersey Beach

News
Seaside Beach (Getty Images)
Seaside Beach (Getty Images)
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:21 AM PDT, September 1, 2021

The lifeguard was reportedly on duty when the incident occurred.

A lifeguard was killed on a New Jersey beach after being struck by lightning. Seven other people were injured, according to reports. 

The lifeguard was sitting in his chair while on duty at South Seaside Park and 21st beach on Monday afternoon when he was struck, the New York Post reported. He later died. 

Three other lifeguards were also injured alongside four beachgoers, said the Berkeley Township Police Department in a statement. All seven people were taken to the Community Medical Center in Toms River and treated for headaches, dizziness and hearing issues, the paper reported. 

The Berkeley Police Department said that the township’s ocean beaches would be closed for swimming on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to give the lifeguards and beach staff time off. They will also provide grief counselors, they said.

Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato spoke out after the lifeguard’s death, calling it “a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore.”

“This young person was out there everyday protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater,” he said in a statement. “On behalf of myself and the entire community, I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man.”

Related Stories 

Teen Killed by Lightning Strike While Swimming Off Coast of Tybee Island
13-Year-Old Boy Dies at New York City Beach After Getting Struck by Lightning
Couple Recounts Moment Their Jeep Was Struck by Lightning While Driving With Their Children on Kansas Highway
Family’s Jeep Struck by Lightning as They Drove on HighwayNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
1

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

Human Interest
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
2

Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

Human Interest
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
3

Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode

Crime
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
4

How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier

Human Interest
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
5

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops

Crime