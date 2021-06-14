Teen Killed by Lightning Strike While Swimming Off Coast of Tybee Island | Inside Edition

Teen Killed by Lightning Strike While Swimming Off Coast of Tybee Island

News
Lightning strike over oceanLightning strike over ocean
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:43 PM PDT, June 14, 2021

The 15-year-old girl was swimming off the coast of Georgia during a trip to the beach with her family.

While swimming off the coast of Georgia during a family visit, a 15-year-old girl was killed after being struck by lightning.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. about a possible lightning strike.

First responders and the lifeguards performed CPR, but was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it is imperative that beachgoers leave the water as soon as signs of a storm arise. 

"If you're at the beach and hear thunder or see lightning, get out of the water. Get off the beach and take shelter in a building or in your car."

The police released a statement offering condolences to the family of the late teen and said, "The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends.”

