Lil Wayne, Joe Exotic May Be Among Possible Last-Minute Pardons Issued by Trump

Among a slew of last-minute pardons expected to be issued by President Donald Trump are rapper Lil Wayne and “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. Lil Wayne’s possible pardon sparked a strong reaction from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Pardoning Lil Wayne? Don't degrade yourself on the way out. Don't degrade your voters,” Carlson said.

Joe Exotic’s attorneys are so certain he’ll be pardoned, they have a limousine on standby outside the Texas State Prison where he’s serving time for a murder-for-hire plot.

Pamela Anderson is hoping Trump will also pardon her pal, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

“I just think that this is so important and this is what he needs to do. He absolutely needs to do this. Just do it,” Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly furious that so many big stars, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Garth Brooks, will be taking part in Joe Biden’s inauguration. Brooks was scheduled to perform at Trump’s inauguration in 2016 but pulled out. Four years later, he says he’s excited to perform at Biden’s inauguration.

