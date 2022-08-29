Live Like Royalty in This $2.5 Million Dollar Michigan Castle
This castle in Michigan features a waterfall, drawbridge, secret rooms and more!
Ready to ditch the peasant life and live out your dream of being in a fairy-tale? For $2.5 million a castle in Michigan can give you that chance.
Everyone dreams of escaping to live like royalty one day and for one lucky person, that dream can come true. A recent “castle” has just been listed for sale and is looking for its next owners.
This home features everything one is looking for in a Medieval castle, including a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, secret rooms, hidden doors and passageways, a wine cellar, an iron fence, two gated towers, and many more fun features.
While the exterior and interior decor definitely give the old-timey castle feel, no expense was spared in ensuring the owner still has access to modern day luxuries. You could buy another small house in what was spent on the upgrades alone. $100K was put into window and door upgrades and $20k in updating the electrical system. The home also has an elevator, six new furnaces and air conditioners, and five fireplaces to enjoy.
This home was first built in 1990 for $10 million and offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a four-car garage.
Along with the living quarters, the estate features over six acres of land. With that much land this home is sure to provide you with your own private getaway.
If this castle is too cheap for your liking just take a look at the other listings in the area and you’ll be sure to find your own multi-million dollar home.
