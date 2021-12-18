Heartbreaking video shows a killer whale thrashing its body against the inside of its tank.

It happened at MarineLand Park in Niagara Falls, Canada. Kiska, a 45-year-old Orca, lives in total isolation.

“Experts who’ve reviewed Kiska’s conditions have said that she’s probably the loneliest orca in the world, because she has no companionship whatsoever,” Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, told Inside Edition.

The video of her flinging her body against the tank was taken by Phil Demers, a former employee at MarineLand who says the animal is suffering.

“She’s often at times in fact just completely with no sign of life whatsoever. What we’re witnessing is an animal on system shutdown,” Demers said.

An animal rights group is looking into whether Kiska should be removed from MarineLand. The park has previously said they are committed to providing world-class care for their animals.

