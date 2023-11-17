Surveillance footage captured the moment a high school student shot a boy dead in Washington D.C. while a woman believed to be his mother looked on, according to police.

Lorenzo Thompson, 17, is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder after police allege that he fired a dozen rounds at 14-year-old Nike Estep in a span on seven seconds, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant filed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

That affidavit also includes grabs from the surveillance footage that police say shows the moment that Thompson pulls out his gun and opens fire, all while the woman police believe is his mother looks on and says nothing.

Then, after the shooting, the individuals police believe to be Thompson and his mother quickly flee the scene, alleges the affidavit.

Estep fled the scene as well but only made it a short distance before collapsing on the street due to his injuries, according to the affidavit. He died a short time later after being rushed to the hospital.

A second teenager sustained three gunshot wounds to the bicep and both thighs in the shooting as well, but survived and is recovering in the hospital according to the affidavit.

Police started an investigation on Nov. 3 that remains ongoing, and were able to arrest Thompson a week after the shooting in large part due to the jeans he wore on the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The suspect who opened fire that night is wearing a pair of jeans with the same pattern as the jeans Thompson wore on Oct. 25 when police questioned him about a separate homicide following his arrest for an alleged robbery, according to the affidavit. There are no details of that arrest, likely because Thompson is a minor.

The Metropolitan Police Department then tracked the suspect by checking the footage captured by cameras as he fled the scene of the crime and right up until he entered his apartment, according to the affidavit.

Ten minutes later the woman police believe is his mother also entered the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Police then learned that the lease holder for the apartment is listed as Natalie Thompson, with Lorenzo Thompson listed as an occupant, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says that the address is the same one provided to police by Thompson during his Oct. 25 interview.

No charges have been filed against the woman believed to be his mother and she has not been arrested.

Thompson has yet to appear in court or enter a plea. Court records show that he does not have a lawyer at this time.