A Texas jury convicted a 12-year-old boy of murder after a fatal shooting in a Sonic parking lot.

Jurors deliberated for close to seven hours before returning with a verdict of delinquent on the charge of murder, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A delinquent verdict in the juvenile court system is akin to a guilty verdict.

The Keene Police Department arrested the boy and his uncle, 20-year-old Angel Gomez, after investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Sonic on May 13.

Investigators learned that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, went over to speak with Gomez after he "began being disorderly in the parking lot" and urinating in public, according to the Keene Police Department.

The argument then turned physical, at which point the young boy took out the gun and shot Davis at least six times, according to police,

Gomez and the boy then fled the scene but were later apprehended at their home by police.

The name of the boy has been withheld because of his age, which is also why his three-day trial was closed to the public.

Matthew left behind a 10-year-old son.

Gomez is also charged with murder but his trial has yet to get underway. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says that Judge John Neill will hear from witnesses and attorneys on Thursday before determining the boy’s sentence.