A scripted television drama will be coming out this summer on Lifetime on the Lori and Chad Daybell story, according to a news release.

"Doomsday Mom," starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas, will be coming out on television Saturday, June 26, the network announced earlier this month. The movie will be a scripted recount of the stories of Lori Vallow Daybell, her fifth husband Chad Daybell and their involvement in a doomsday-prepper group.

East Idaho News had confirmed that the movie will begin filming and production this spring.

Lori and Chad Daybell became the lead suspects in the 2019 disappearance of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. After months with no answers as to where the children were, the couple was later found in Hawaii where they married.

The couple was taken back to Idaho and Lori was held in a local jail in February 2020. Investigators discovered the bodies of both JJ and Tylee buried in Chad's backyard in June 2020, which led to his eventual arrest.

Both Lori and Chad are set to go on trial later this year. They have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of destruction, alteration, and concealment of evidence.

