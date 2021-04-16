Lori Vallow Will Be Portrayed as 'Doomsday Mom' in New Lifetime Movie
"Doomsday Mom," starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas, will be premiering on Lifetime Saturday, June 26, the network announced.
A scripted television drama will be coming out this summer on Lifetime on the Lori and Chad Daybell story, according to a news release.
"Doomsday Mom," starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas, will be coming out on television Saturday, June 26, the network announced earlier this month. The movie will be a scripted recount of the stories of Lori Vallow Daybell, her fifth husband Chad Daybell and their involvement in a doomsday-prepper group.
East Idaho News had confirmed that the movie will begin filming and production this spring.
Lori and Chad Daybell became the lead suspects in the 2019 disappearance of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. After months with no answers as to where the children were, the couple was later found in Hawaii where they married.
The couple was taken back to Idaho and Lori was held in a local jail in February 2020. Investigators discovered the bodies of both JJ and Tylee buried in Chad's backyard in June 2020, which led to his eventual arrest.
Both Lori and Chad are set to go on trial later this year. They have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of destruction, alteration, and concealment of evidence.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several OthersCrime
Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a TeenNews
$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to DescendantsNews
Wales River Runs White With Milk After Tanker Crashes Into ItOffbeat
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of RacismNews