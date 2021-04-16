Lori Vallow Will Be Portrayed as 'Doomsday Mom' in New Lifetime Movie | Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Will Be Portrayed as 'Doomsday Mom' in New Lifetime Movie

Crime
Chad and Lori
Pool
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:31 AM PDT, April 16, 2021

"Doomsday Mom," starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas, will be premiering on Lifetime Saturday, June 26, the network announced.

A scripted television drama will be coming out this summer on Lifetime on the Lori and Chad Daybell story, according to a news release.

"Doomsday Mom," starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas, will be coming out on television Saturday, June 26, the network announced earlier this month. The movie will be a scripted recount of the stories of Lori Vallow Daybell, her fifth husband Chad Daybell and their involvement in a doomsday-prepper group.

East Idaho News had confirmed that the movie will begin filming and production this spring.

Lori and Chad Daybell became the lead suspects in the 2019 disappearance of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. After months with no answers as to where the children were, the couple was later found in Hawaii where they married.

The couple was taken back to Idaho and Lori was held in a local jail in February 2020. Investigators discovered the bodies of both JJ and Tylee buried in Chad's backyard in June 2020, which led to his eventual arrest.

Both Lori and Chad are set to go on trial later this year. They have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of destruction, alteration, and concealment of evidence. 

Related Stories

New Podcast Investigates Lori Vallow Daybell and the Deaths of Her Children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Chad Daybell's Late Wife Tammy's Autopsy Is Complete and With Sheriff's Office, Officials Say
Lori Vallow Daybell's Lawyer Requests Cellphone for Her to Use While in Prison
Lori Daybell’s 3rd Husband's Death Will Be Reviewed by Phoenix PoliceCrime

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others
1

FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others

Crime
Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen
2

Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen

News
$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants
3

$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants

News
Wales River Runs White With Milk After Tanker Crashes Into It
4

Wales River Runs White With Milk After Tanker Crashes Into It

Offbeat
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism
5

Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism

News