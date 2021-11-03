This is what neighbors in one Los Angeles community have been waiting for. Officials are finally heading into a hoarder house, with trash around it stacked 8 feet high, to clean it up.

"I'm finally glad something is being done about it," one neighbor, Edward Lim, said.

"I'm so happy. I'm so happy. Everyone is so happy." another named Leticia Ruiz added.

Especially since Ruiz says she's been complaining to officials in her Koreatown neighborhood for the last ten years.

A spokesperson for the city attorney's office says the case went to court Tuesday, with the homeowner signing off and giving permission for the city crews to get rid of all the garbage.

It turns out, a 90-year-old woman is the homeowner, but her son is the one who has been piling up this mess.

A family friend says it's been a problem for years, and they are worried about her safety. They also say she's fallen several times because she can barely get around.

Firefighters, medics, and representatives from city councilman Mark Ridley Thomas' office went to the home to ensure the homeowner was safe and healthy.

She was, and she immediately signed an agreement for the city to clean the property.

Now, the neighbors must wait for that to actually happen.

Related Stories