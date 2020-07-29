Lost 'Dog' Reunited With 6-Year-Old Owner After Airport Employees Launch Nationwide Search

A little boy's beloved stuffed animal had quite the adventure after airport employees took to social media to find the dog's master. Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport posted photos of the "lost dog" on its Twitter page, seeking its owner.

"We think this guy missed his flight at CVG this morning! We found him hanging out by Starbucks outside of our security checkpoint. Look familiar? Help us share so we can get him home," the airport posted.

It received more than 1 million views.

Staff posted several other images showing the toy Dalmation, which they nicknamed "Jet," enjoying several exploits, a la "Flat Stanley," as the toy got its own airport ID card, visited an ice cream parlor, went on a tarmac ride and, armed with a boarding pass, was flown home to 6-year-old owner Jaydence Ronco in Florida.

“I think our son was half a sleep when he left Masch-Masch (the dog’s real name) at the terminal,” dad Doug Ronco told The Associated Press. “Under normal circumstances, he would never forget him.”

Jaydence received the toy from a judge on the day his adoption was finalized, Ronco said. "So it's very special to him," the father said.

Because their flight home from vacation left very early in the morning, Masch-Masch got left behind by his bleary-eyed master.

"During these times of staying apart, we came together to make this happen," airport staff said in their post.

