Louisiana Alligator Found on South Texas Beach After Heavy Rainfall

Small, American alligator on the beach of South Texas
NPS Facebook
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, May 27, 2021

A young American Alligator is found a few hundred miles away from home, prompting many to ask how it got there.

An alligator who crawled ashore of a South Texas beach was found to be from Louisiana. 

The National Park Service (NPS) was busy scoping the Malaquite Beach shore for sea turtles, when they stumbled upon a different, unexpected animal. The service members spotted a young, American alligator on a section of Padre Island National Seashore.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, American alligators generally live in the coastal wetlands of the southeastern region of the United States, stretching as far north as North Carolina and as far west as East Texas.

Because this freshwater gator was found in the southern part of Texas on a beach, the NPS searchers had raised eyebrows. They soon verified that this alligator was from out of town thanks to the notches and tags, and is suspected to have floated across the Gulf due to the heavy rain the Louisiana area is experiencing. 

The beach’s unusual guest has been transported to a rehabilitation center. Because they are freshwater species, the young alligator was assumed to be dehydrated, but was overall in good health.

